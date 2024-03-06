Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A taxi driver has been hailed as a hero, after he pulled a man out of a burning car - before getting back on with his fare.

Abdul Javeed spotted the wreckage of a car in Spendmore Lane, Coppull, as he was taking a customer home to Liverpool at 3am on Saturday. The car had left the road, smashed into two houses, and flames were beginning to take hold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With other bystanders taking pictures at the scene and with no emergency services around, Javeed stopped his taxi and ran towards the damaged car as it burst into flames. He said: "I went over to the car and saw a person unconscious in the car. I went round and managed to open the door, managed to take the the seat belt off, and got the man out of the car. It was good the seat belt wasn’t jammed."

He added: "It was terrifying. I have never encountered anything like this. After the arrival of the police and firefighters at the scene, I offered my support to the police by aiding them in evacuating residents from their homes in the event of a fire."

Emergency response

Two fire engines from Chorley and Bamber Bridge attended the incident. Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, two hose reels as well as lighting, and were at the incident for 80 minutes. Lancashire Police also attended the scene and put road closures in place. They said the driver suffered minor injuries and no arrests were made.

The scene of the crash in Spendmore Lane, Coppull.

"He's saved the man's life", said Shaz Malik, founder of the Chorley Taxi Association, who says that the act of courage showcases the importance of having trained and responsible taxi drivers in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CTA has introduced a TaxiWatch scheme which aims to keep residents of Chorley safe at night. The idea is that all taxi drivers who are members of the CTA would report any incidents or concerns to the body, who will then liaise with emergency services.