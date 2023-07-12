News you can trust since 1886
Royal Shawarma, at 63 Friargate, Preston handed one star food hygiene rating

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 12th Jul 2023, 23:05 BST- 1 min read

A Preston takeaway has been awarded a one star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

The Royal Shawarma, at 63 Friargate, Preston was given a score of one on June 12.

Royal Shawarma, at 63 Friargate, Preston was given a score of one on June 12.
Smoke Doner Kebab, at 34 Watling Street Road, Preston was also handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 13 by council inmspectors.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme helps customers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.

Smoke Doner Kebab, at 34 Watling Street Road, Preston

The scheme run by the Food Standards Agency is a partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The latest scores mean that of Preston's 190 takeaways with ratings, 117 (62%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

