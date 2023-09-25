News you can trust since 1886
Nawaab Tandoori Takeaway at 166 New Hall Lane, Preston handed zero food hygiene rating by inspectors

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 25th Sep 2023, 13:39 BST- 1 min read
A Preston takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Nawaab Tandoori Takeaway, a takeaway at 166 New Hall Lane, Preston was given the minimum score after assessment on August 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Preston's 182 takeaways with ratings, 106 (58%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

