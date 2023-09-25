Nawaab Tandoori Takeaway at 166 New Hall Lane, Preston handed zero food hygiene rating by inspectors
Nawaab Tandoori Takeaway, a takeaway at 166 New Hall Lane, Preston was given the minimum score by inspectors.
A Preston takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Nawaab Tandoori Takeaway, a takeaway at 166 New Hall Lane, Preston was given the minimum score after assessment on August 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Preston's 182 takeaways with ratings, 106 (58%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.