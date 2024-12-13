Marina View opened last year on the Docks, and offers residential care, nursing care, dementia care, end-of-life care, and respite care.
To see what the home is like, and to find out what’s on offer, click on the pages below.
1. Marina View, Preston
The purpose-built home overlooking Preston Docks is on the site of the site of the former Baffito's restaurant.
Part of the Morar Living group, it has 69 ensuite rooms and is soon to launch 16 independent living apartments. | submit
2. Waterside
It offers residential care for people who might need a touch of extra support, as well as nursing care, dementia care, end-of-life care, and respite care. | submit
3. Comfortable
Spokesman Ben Maynard said: "The idea is that you can come in needing respite care or wanting a residential package, and then if your needs change, we can offer more support as required." | submit
4. Bar Bistro
Ben added: "There are other care homes, but maybe not quite as luxurious as this, and not with our wonderful waterfront location. I always find that being close to water is so relaxing, and there's also some beautiful gardens to take in. We're purpose-built as well, so everything is wheelchair friendly, and we have hospital beds that don't look like hospital beds." | submit
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.