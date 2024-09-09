A suspected drug was arrested at the side of the road when officers walked past and smelt cannabis.

Fylde Rural Task Force were out on patrol on September 4 when they noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from a car. Officers searched both the vehicle and the driver and a large bag of cannabis, snap bags, and two active mobile phones were located. The driver, a 30-year-old man from Thornton Cleveleys, tested positive for cannabis at the road side and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession with intent to supply.

Cash seized by Lancashire Police from a suspected drug dealer | Lancashire Police

Officers later searched the drivers home address where they located tens of thousands of pounds worth of cannabis in vacuum sealed bags, a quantity of white powder, and over £4,000 in cash. The driver was further arrested on suspicion of possession of class A and money laundering. He has since been released under investigation.

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

