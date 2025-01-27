Suspected drink-driver arrested after travelling wrong way down Queen Street in Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Jan 2025, 12:58 BST
A suspected drink-driver was arrested after travelling the wrong way down a road in Blackpool.

Officers stopped a white Seat Ibiza driving the wrong way on Queen Street at around 2.20am this morning.

The driver, a 28 year old man from Huddersfield, blew 57mg at the roadside - the legal limit for driving with alcohol in your system is 35mg.

A suspected drink-driver was arrested after travelling the wrong way down Queen Street in Blackpool | Google

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you suspect someone is drink or drug driving, tell us what you know, and we will do the rest.”

Call 101 if you have information you want to report to police.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

