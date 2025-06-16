BBQs and sun lotion at the ready as the UK is set for a heatwave with temperatures soaring to as hot as 30 degrees.

Summer has started a week early with temperatures set to rival Ibiza weather this week.

It’s set to be a scorcher all week and so far the hottest day will be Saturday with 29C forecast.

The UK is set for a scorcher of a week with temperatures reaching as high as 30C. | Pixabay

The Met Office says the country should prepare to see more hot weather over the next few days with the lowest temperature being 21 which will rise possibly into the 30s by the weekend.

This means that Britain will be warmer than holiday hotspots including Ibiza and some Greek islands such as Corfu, which will see highs of 21C and 22C respectively.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “The settled weather is expected to continue into the weekend too as high pressure remains centred over the UK, although cloud and early mist will probably become a bit more widespread, this gradually retreating back to coasts through the course of the daytime.”

The warmspell is set to continue the following week, bringing temperatures of 27C for both Monday and Tuesday, but, so far, Wednesday could be a washout with a 35 per cent chance of rain in 21 degree heat.

In summer 2022, record-breaking temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius were recorded at several locations across the UK.