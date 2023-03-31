Sudden death Leyland: what we know so far about the death of a woman in her 40s as police issue statement

What happened to the woman?

Rapid Response paramedics blue-lighted their way to the scene and were joined shortly afterwards by an ambulance.

Police were called to a report of a sudden death at the home in Broadfield Drive in Leyland shortly after 8am on Thursday (March 30)

Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ambulance service alerted police who sent two vans and two cars to the address, with officers remaining at the home throughout the morning.

What did police say?

A police spokesman said: “We were called by the ambulance service at shortly after 8am on Thursday (March 30) to a report of a sudden death at an address on Broadfield Drive in Leyland.

"Officers attended and sadly a woman in her 40s was found deceased inside the address.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner.”

Have there been any updates?