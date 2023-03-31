Sudden death Leyland: what we know so far about the death of a woman in her 40s as police issue statement
A woman in her 40s was found dead inside a home in Leyland this week, and here is everything we know about the sad incident so far.
What happened to the woman?
Emergency services were called to a home in Broadfield Drive, near the junction with Elmwood Avenue, after a 999 call shortly after 8am on Thursday (March 30).
Rapid Response paramedics blue-lighted their way to the scene and were joined shortly afterwards by an ambulance.
Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The ambulance service alerted police who sent two vans and two cars to the address, with officers remaining at the home throughout the morning.
What did police say?
A police spokesman said: “We were called by the ambulance service at shortly after 8am on Thursday (March 30) to a report of a sudden death at an address on Broadfield Drive in Leyland.
"Officers attended and sadly a woman in her 40s was found deceased inside the address.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner.”
Have there been any updates?
As of 7pm on Friday, March 31, no identification has been published, and no further update on the incident has been provided.