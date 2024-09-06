Stunning aerial pictures show Blackpool Promenade lit up by one million light bulbs
These stunning photos show Blackpool illuminated by more than a million light bulbs.
Aerial photos show the Lancashire resort's iconic tower, promenade and a ferris wheel on one of its piers lit up as part of the annual Blackpool Illuminations.
The world famous attraction, first held in 1879, stretches for six miles and was switched on by Spice Girl Mel B last Friday.
In photos taken from above the town's central pier, the Big Wheel can be seen as well as part of the long stretch of illuminations.
Blackpool's famous 518ft (158m) tower can be seen in the background, which is also lit up as part of the annual light festival.
The seaside town’s council switched to eco-friendly lightbulbs and renewable energy two years ago to help save the cost of the attraction, which runs until January 5.
Last year 12 million people visited the town to see the Illuminations.
