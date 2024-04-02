I had to spend £180 to save my dog's life after he ate cannabis in a children's park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenager from Blackpool has spoken out after nearly losing her pet dog after he swallowed some cannabis from a discarded bong.

Tegan Grainger, 17, was walking her 11-month-old Labrador Clifford last Friday (March 29) at 10am around the park on Caunce Street when the distressing event unfolded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fox red Labrador is also her assistance dog in training.

A poorly Clifford.

Tegan said: "I suffer with dizzy spells, anxiety suspected autism and depression so Clifford helps me with all of this.

Clifford has thankfully recovered from his ordeal.

"Me and Clifford went to the public children’s park. In the park there is a basketball court which is hardly ever used anymore so I shut the gate to it and let him off the lead like I always do.

"Two minutes later I noticed a bottle on the floor he licked it before I could get to it and that’s when I noticed it was a homemade bong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I grabbed a poop bag and put it in without touching it and threw it in the bin." Ten minutes later when the pair arrived home Clifford started shaking and foaming at the mouth.

Tegan added: "His heart rate was really fast so I rushed him to the vet with my mum.

"After an hour the vet came out and told us he was okay and that he had some medicine to help him with it.

"The vet said she doesn’t know exactly what drug it was was, but she said it definitely had high amounts of caffeine in it and with it being a homemade bong it could have been anything but she said it could have been an MDMA." The pair spent an hour and ten minutes at the vets which cost £183.72, with Clifford unable to work for two days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "He was sleepy for the next few days and he had to have some meds but he’s back to normal now.

Tegan pictured with Clifford when he was a puppy.

"I think it would be a great idea for more people to be careful and aware as it could save a much loved pet's life."

"To the people/person who left their homemade bong in the children's play park if you are reading this, I've had to spend nearly £200 to save my dog's life.

"He is still feeling the effects of what should have been a happy 15-20 minutes walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It turned into a nightmare two hours in the vets wondering if he was going to be okay while he got tested to see what it was.

"When you do drugs it's not just your body that's effected, it's other people too.