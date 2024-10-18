Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Entry six of celebrity reporter Aimee Seddon’s new Strictly Come Dancing diary comes after the third Strictly exit and she is pleased to say that she was wrong with her prediction!

In last week’s Strictly diary, I was wholly confident that football pundit Paul Mercer would be the next out but he wasn’t even in last week’s bottom two.

I’m not sad that I got it wrong though, in fact I am delighted, as it warmed my heart to see Paul dance so well last week - I much prefer seeing Paul’s gradual progression than the same well developed dancers each week.

For example I’m not surprised Tasha Ghiuri got a score of 39 last week, I enjoyed her dancing as much as watching a professional dancer but that’s the issue, she is one and getting near perfect scores so early on can be poisoned chalice.

But back to who did get the chop last week - Nick Knowles - I wasn’t sad to see him go, he just wasn’t that good and we get enough of the comedic value from Chris McCausland and Paul.

Aimee was not surprised Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk left the competition last Sunday. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy | BBC/Guy Levy

Unlike the rest of the Strictly cast, I wasn’t too surprised to see Shayne Ward in the bottom two as his dance was nothing special but I do think he will be safe next week as it will have been a huge shock to his fans.

Much of last weekend’s dancing was however overshadowed by gossip surrounding the relationship between Wynne Evans and Katya Jones following clips of her moving his hand off her belly and then rejecting his high-five.

Whilst the excuse they gave ‘that they were joking’ did not wash for me - that’s just not a very funny joke- I don’t think there is anything in it.

Strictly has learned the importance of transparency and prioritising contestants' welfare following the recent Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington drama - they won't risk another scandal so if there was any doubt of mistreatment on either side of the couple, it would have been stamped out straight away.

However I do think it has affected the audience’s view of the couple -at worst they may think he is a bit of sleaze or she a grump, at best that they are not getting on as well as they look to be - so they could be in the bottom two next week.

Aimee thinks Punam Krishan is likely to leave next week, but wouldn't be surprised if Wynne Evans was in the bottom two. | BBC/Guy Levy

Otherwise I think Punam Krishan will likely go next week for the same reasons I said previously-her dancing ability and fame level.

I thought Montell Douglas and Jamie Borthwick could have been in danger in the last article but I loved Montell’s dance on the weekend, it was nice to see a softer side of her and we saw Jamie’s fun side last week which would have helped people warm to him.

I do think Sam Quek is still in danger though, I thought her dance was a bit awkward but I am definitely warming to her more, it’s been nice seeing a self proclaimed tomboy loosen up.

In terms of who I am still enjoying dancing, JB Gill and Sarah Hadland are up there and of course top of the list is Chris - the chances that he won’t win get slimmer and slimmer each week.

I am also enjoying watching Pete Wicks, he brings the sex appeal and he is improving each week so I want to see more of both those things!

Even though this week may have seen the most negative publicity - judgement over Wynn & Katya’s behaviour, shock at Shayne’s early bottom two entry - there’s no sign of it on social media.

The Strictly Come Dancing Instagram page continues to share funny clips of the participants during rehearsals week - for instance just today a fun video of the pairs all dressing each other up in silly clothes was shared.

And for now the contestants have nothing but good things to say about their time on the show, so long may that continue!