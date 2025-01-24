Live

Live traffic and travel updates as Storm Eowyn strikes Lancashire with 80mph winds

By Matthew Calderbank

Published 24th Jan 2025, 08:43 BST
It's wet and windy. But, Blackpool has a micro-climate of its own and can bask in the warm sunshine alone
It's wet and windy. But, Blackpool has a micro-climate of its own and can bask in the warm sunshine alone
Storm Eowyn is expected to batter Lancashire with strong winds today, bringing disruption to the region’s roads, railways and motorways.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for wind which came in to effect at midnight and will remain in force until 9pm.

You can follow the latest updates in our live blog below...

LIVE: Storm Éowyn hits Lancashire - latest traffic and travel updates

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 16:50 BST

19 pictures reveal scale of damage as Storm Éowyn brings 80mph winds

Pictures taken across Lancashire reveal the extent of the destruction caused by Storm Éowyn.

Click HERE to see the full gallery.

Contributed
Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 14:51 BST

A walk through a storm-damaged Blackpool

These are the scenes today as Storm Eowyn batters Blackpool town centre, ripping roofs off buildings and causing offices in the town centre to evacuate staff...

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 14:48 BST

Roof blows off Council offices

Parts of Blackpool town centre have been shut for safety after roofing was blown off buildings today, crashing onto streets below.

Corporation Street in Blackpool town centre has been shut after parts of the roof blew off the Jobcentre building
Corporation Street in Blackpool town centre has been shut after parts of the roof blew off the Jobcentre building | Colin Boreta

Pictures from Corporation Street show fire crews at the scene, where large parts of roofing are scattered across the road and pavements.

Blackpool Transport said diversions are in place and services will not be serving Corporation Street or Market Street.
Blackpool Transport said diversions are in place and services will not be serving Corporation Street or Market Street. | Colin Boreta

The roofing was reportedly blown off the Council’s four-storey Municipal Buildings and Jobcentre, where staff have been evacuated after it was deemed unsafe for them to work at the offices.

Full story, video and pics here.

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 13:35 BST

Amounderness Way still closed after lorry blows over

Police were called to the scene in Fleetwood where the HGV was found on its side near Farmer Parr’s shortly after 10am.

Police were called to the scene in Fleetwood where the HGV was found on its side near Farmer Parr's shortly after 10am on Friday
Police were called to the scene in Fleetwood where the HGV was found on its side near Farmer Parr’s shortly after 10am on Friday | Lancashire Police

At 1pm, Amounderness Way remained closed between Bourne Road and Eros Roundabout while recovery takes place.

Full details and more pics from scene here.

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 12:52 BST

Blackpool Zoo closed due to Storm Éowyn

Blackpool Zoo has closed today due to Storm Éowyn.

Blackpool Zoo is closed today due to Storm Éowyn.
Blackpool Zoo is closed today due to Storm Éowyn. | Blackpool Zoo

A spokesperson for the zoo said: “Due to Storm Éowyn, we have made the decision to close today.

“We sincerely apologise for any disruption to your plans. The safety of our visitors, staff, and animals is our highest priority.

“Our dedicated animal care team will still be caring for and monitoring all animals throughout this period.

“Thank you for your understanding and patience.”

Full story here.

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 12:47 BST

School closed due to Storm Éowyn damage

Baines School in Poulton-le-Fylde has been forced to close today due to damage caused by Storm Éowyn.

Google

A spokesperson for the school said: “Owing to some damage to the school building and the resultant closure of some classrooms, the difficult decision has been taken to close the school for all pupils from 11am this morning.”

Full story here.

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 12:43 BST

M6 closed in Lancashire due to Storm Éowyn

The M6 northbound is closed near Lancaster while National Highways ensure the trees on the roadside are safe to pass during Storm Éowyn today.

The M6 northbound was closed near Lancaster while National Highways ensured the trees on the roadside were safe to pass
The M6 northbound was closed near Lancaster while National Highways ensured the trees on the roadside were safe to pass | National Highways

“We anticipate that the road will be closed for a short amount of time, whilst we clear the road,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

Full story here.

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 12:30 BST

Lorry blown over in Storm Eowyn winds

A lorry blew over in strong winds this morning, blocking Amounderness Way in Fleetwood.

Police at the scene in Amounderness Way, Fleetwood where a HGV has blown over, blocking the road this morning (January 24)
Police at the scene in Amounderness Way, Fleetwood where a HGV has blown over, blocking the road this morning (January 24) | Keith Jennison

Police were called to the scene where the HGV was found on its side near Farmer Parr’s shortly after 10am.

Full story from the scene here.

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 10:12 BST

Dog owners told not to go out for a walk today

A warning has been issued to dog owners due to Storm Eowyn today.

Experts at Vets Now say people should avoid taking their dogs for a walk due to the risk from heavy winds and flying debris.

Most dogs can easily handle a bit of wind, but when the weather turns extreme sometimes it's wise just to stay indoors.
Most dogs can easily handle a bit of wind, but when the weather turns extreme sometimes it's wise just to stay indoors. | Canva/Getty Images

Principal vet at Vets Now Liverpool, Sadie Spencer, said: “With Storm Eowyn on the way, it’s hugely important for pet owners to take extra care and caution.

“The Met Office advice for staying safe during a storm is to stay indoors as much as possible and we can’t emphasise enough that this is the safest option for your pets too.

“Skipping a routine dog walk while extreme weather warnings are in place may mean that dogs and puppies can’t get their daily dose of exercise, but it’s the far safer option to avoid accidents and emergencies.”

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 09:55 BST

Trams suspended due to heavy winds

Blackpool’s tram service has been temporarily suspended due to high winds from Storm Éowyn.

Operators Blackpool Transport says its team is monitoring the situation and will issue an update later.

Blackpool's trams have been suspended due to Storm Éowyn
Blackpool's trams have been suspended due to Storm Éowyn | National World

The company said on its social media site: “Due to wind conditions caused by the current storm, all of our tram services are temporarily suspended to ensure the safety of our customers and team.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and are looking to operate a bus replacement service as soon as possible.

“We will let you know details about this as soon as we can.

“Our team is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as soon as the weather improves, and services can safely resume.”

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 09:50 BSTUpdated 09:52 BST

19 dramatic retro pictures from 2014 when Blackpool was hit by a red weather warning

These dramatic pictures recall a time when Blackpool was under a red weather warning for winds.

National World

It was back in 2014 when the whole of the Fylde Coast suffered devastating damage as winds up to 100mph hit. Parts of North Pier were stripped to match wood, foam whipped up from the raging tide flooded the seafront, buildings were damaged and trees were uprooted.

Storm damage to Blackpool's North Pier in 2014
Storm damage to Blackpool's North Pier in 2014 | National World

More pictures of the 2014 storm here...

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 09:43 BST

UK Extreme Weather Caught on Camera

Think it’s windy in Lancashire?

Check out these clips of recent extreme weather incidents which were ‘Caught on Camera’.

https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52742870

You can also watch Shots! on Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 09:39 BSTUpdated 10:05 BST

Thornton road closure

The tree came down near the Bay Horse pub in School Road, Thornton this morning
The tree came down near the Bay Horse pub in School Road, Thornton this morning | Keith Fox

Further to our earlier post regarding the road closure in Station Road, Thornton, we can now confirm the road has since reopened.

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 09:36 BST

Railway warning: Do Not Travel North of Preston

This notice greeted those catching trains at Preston railway station this morning.

“Due to Storm Eowyn, Do Not Travel North of Preston on Friday, January 24.

“No bus replacement or alternative travel provided. Disruption expected till Saturday, January 25.”

Paul Austin

