Jordan Wylie and Jordan Banks

TV daredevil and extreme adventurer Jordan Wylie MBE is about to embark on a towering triple challenge across Europe cycling a wooden bicycle, paddling a kayak made from recycled plastic bottles and running up to 3000KM.

The Tower Power expedition will see the Sunday Times bestselling author and former soldier travel from the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy, via the Eiffel Tower in France, to Blackpool Tower in the most sustainable ways possible.

James Bingham (left) and Jordan Wylie climbed to the summit of Mount Hoverla, Ukraine

Jordan’s journey, which will started on Wednesday, will raise funds for the Army Cadet Charitable Trust (ACCT UK), a charity that exists to ensure life changing opportunities are accessible to all young people. Jordan has held the position of national ambassador for the Army Cadets since 2018, they are one of the UK’s largest youth organisations.

Part of the proceeds will also go towards a memorial wall in Blackpool in memory of Jordan Banks who died aged nine after being struck by lightning during a football training session on 11th May 2021.

Jordan Banks who died after being struck by lightning

Triathlon with a difference

The three legs of the eco triathlon are:

• Pisa to the French Channel coast by wooden bike carrying all kit (via the Eiffel Tower route)

• Across the English Channel from Calais to Dover in a plastic bottle kayak

• Running (and bike) from Dover to Blackpool Tower

Jordan aims to arrive in his birthplace of Blackpool between 11th and 14th May 2024, which marks two prominent dates, 3 years since Jordan Banks passed away and the 130th anniversary of the opening of the seaside resort’s iconic tower.

In Blackpool Jordan will finish at Blackpool Tower and then head to unveil the memorial wall created by MurWalls next to Blackpool Football Club.

Jordan Wylie has been one of the stars of Channel 4’s Hunted and Celebrity Hunted

Turning point

Best known as one of the Hunters on Channel 4’s ‘Hunted‘ and ‘Celebrity Hunted‘, Jordan has completed a number of incredible feats in aid of great causes such as running through war zones, rowing across pirate-infested waters, climbing huge mountains barefoot and attempting to StandUp Paddleboard around the UK.

Jordan has raised over one million pounds for charitable causes in the last decade.

By his own admission, Wylie acknowledges his past exploits across all seven continents including adventures to Antarctica and the high arctic polar regions mark him down as a "serial offender" in contributing to the climate change challenges.

Tower Power 2024 represents a turning point for Wylie, as he seeks to not only challenge himself but also to learn and educate others about sustainable living and responsible travel in a rapidly changing world.

Green travel

Jordan will make the first leg of his journey on a bike crafted from coppice wood - sourced from Hampshire where Jordan now lives – built in partnership with sustainability engineer Nick Coates from BEAMZ CIC.

From the bike Jordan will switch to a kayak made from plastic drinks bottles collected by children across Hampshire. Naval architect Conrad Manning has designed the craft which is yet to be publicly revealed.

Jordan will rely on his own leg and lung power for the final leg of the challenge - from the port of Dover to the top of the Blackpool Tower but reserves the right to jump back on his wooden bike if needed.

Adventure experiment

Tower Power 2024 is not only a charitable endeavour but also an adventure experiment to see how small a carbon footprint Jordan can leave as he sticks to sustainable practices for moving, eating, sleeping, and washing along the way. The intrepid adventurer once described by Sir Ranulph Fiennes as ‘a determined, fearless adventurer and inspiring man’ will also plant a tree for every kilometre travelled to offset his minimal carbon footprint in partnership with Earth Runs.

Primary school children from the University of Winchester Academy Trust have helped design his diet, route and kit. In the process they will also learn about the impacts of climate change on the countries Jordan will pass through on his way from Pisa to Blackpool.

Their work is part of a pilot project run by the University of Winchester’s Centre for Climate Change Action and Education aimed at enlivening the Sustainability and Climate Change curriculum by asking the youngsters to solve real-world problems.

Jordan Wylie has been awarded an MBE for his charity work overseas

How you can support Jordan

Supporters, donors and well-wishers can track Wylie's progress, offer support, and donate to this noble cause by visiting the expedition's website at www.TowerPower2024.com

The website also offers a wealth of FREE educational resources, aligned with the national curriculum, allowing children to engage with and learn more about sustainability.