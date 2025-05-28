A four-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being attacked by a dog in Oswaldtwistle.

Police were called shortly after 1.30pm on Monday following reports that a child had been bitten by a dog on Thwaites Road, Oswaldtwistle.

A spokesperson for Hyndburn Police said: “We’re appealing for information and footage after a child suffered a dog bite in Oswaldtwistle.

“The child, a four-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with injuries to his leg and face. Thankfully, those injuries are not life threatening.

“Two dogs have been seized by police – a Staffordshire Bull Terrier type and a Pocket Bully Type and the dog owner has been identified and will be spoken to in due course.”

They added: “We know this may be concerning to hear about, but we want to reassure you that enquiries are ongoing into the incident, and we are asking for your help to assist those enquiries.

“We are particularly interested in viewing any CCTV footage of the area, that may have captured the incident.”

If you have any information or footage, or witnessed the incident, please call 101 quoting log 0603 of May 26th.