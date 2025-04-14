Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at a popular sports centre have announced they are open for business after being forced to close for a short period over the weekend due to an electrical fault.

The electrical fault on the nearby building site forced Clayton Green Sports Centre to close for a few hours while unplanned works were carried out by Electricity North West to resolve the issue safely.

Clayton Green Sports Centre was forced to temporarily close for a short period over the weekend while Electricity North West carried out unplanned works. | Google

Issuing an update yesterday a spokesperson for the sports centre said: “We are now back open, thank you for your patience!”

Last week customers were unable to make a booking at the All Seasons Leisure Centre, Water Street due to technical difficulties with their booking system, leaving customers unable to view or make new bookings.

They added they sincerely apologised for any inconvenience caused and that if anyone had an urgent query to contact the team via: