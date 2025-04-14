Staff of Clayton Green Sports Centre issue update after being forced to temporarily close
The electrical fault on the nearby building site forced Clayton Green Sports Centre to close for a few hours while unplanned works were carried out by Electricity North West to resolve the issue safely.
Issuing an update yesterday a spokesperson for the sports centre said: “We are now back open, thank you for your patience!”
Last week customers were unable to make a booking at the All Seasons Leisure Centre, Water Street due to technical difficulties with their booking system, leaving customers unable to view or make new bookings.
They added they sincerely apologised for any inconvenience caused and that if anyone had an urgent query to contact the team via:
Brinscall Pool: [email protected] Clayton Green: [email protected].
West Way Hub: [email protected].
