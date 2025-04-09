Chorley Leisure Centres staff issue important update after being unable to take bookings
Customers are currently unable make a booking at All Seasons Leisure Centre, Water Street.
A spokesperson for the Chorley Lesiure Centres said: “We're currently experiencing technical difficulties with our booking system, which means we're unable to view or make new bookings — this affects our on site bookings, website and app.
“If your enquiry is urgent, please don’t hesitate to contact our team by email — we’re here to help and will do our best to assist you as soon as possible.
“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.”
They added that those wishing to get in touch could do so via:
Brinscall Pool: [email protected].
Clayton Green: [email protected].
West Way Hub: [email protected].
