Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 10:49 BST
Staff at a popular leisure centre have announced they are unable to take bookings today due to ‘technical difficulties’.

Customers are currently unable make a booking at All Seasons Leisure Centre, Water Street.

A spokesperson for the Chorley Lesiure Centres said: “We're currently experiencing technical difficulties with our booking system, which means we're unable to view or make new bookings — this affects our on site bookings, website and app.

“If your enquiry is urgent, please don’t hesitate to contact our team by email — we’re here to help and will do our best to assist you as soon as possible.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.”

They added that those wishing to get in touch could do so via:

[email protected].

Brinscall Pool: [email protected].

Clayton Green: [email protected].

West Way Hub: [email protected].

