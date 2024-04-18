Staff at Myerscough College win huge pay rise
Workers at Myerscough College have won a huge pay rise following strike action and talks at Acas.
The University and College Union (UCU), which only won recognition at the agricultural college last year, today announced staff would benefit from a package that is equivalent to an increase of up to 12.8 per cent.
The full pay deal:
- 6.5 per cent backdated from Monday, January 1, 2024
- A further 1 per cent from Monday, July 1, 2024
- A commitment to award all eligible staff with an incremental uplift from Thursday, August 1, 2024, which will apply to nine in 10 UCU members and is worth £1,277 on average
- An increase of over £3,750 to the starting salary for college lecturers.
The college, near Bilsborrow, has also committed to a joint review to the terms and conditions of learning support advisors who are currently only paid the minimum wage and to “assess the feasibility” of moving all staff with more than a year’s service onto a permanent contract.
Staff at Myerscough took three days of strike action last November and called off a further four days of strike action in February after management agreed to meaningful negotiations at Acas.
UCU regional support official Daniel Maguire said: ‘This incredible win is the best pay award at Myerscough in years. It is down to the incredible solidarity of our members and shows what can be achieved when workers unionise and stand together. College employers in the North West and across England now need to look to Myerscough and see what can be achieved when you engage meaningfully with your workforce.”
