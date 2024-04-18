Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Workers at Myerscough College have won a huge pay rise following strike action and talks at Acas.

The University and College Union (UCU), which only won recognition at the agricultural college last year, today announced staff would benefit from a package that is equivalent to an increase of up to 12.8 per cent.

The full pay deal:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

6.5 per cent backdated from Monday, January 1, 2024

A further 1 per cent from Monday, July 1, 2024

A commitment to award all eligible staff with an incremental uplift from Thursday, August 1, 2024, which will apply to nine in 10 UCU members and is worth £1,277 on average

An increase of over £3,750 to the starting salary for college lecturers.

Myerscough College. Photo: Google Street View

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The college, near Bilsborrow, has also committed to a joint review to the terms and conditions of learning support advisors who are currently only paid the minimum wage and to “assess the feasibility” of moving all staff with more than a year’s service onto a permanent contract.

Staff at Myerscough took three days of strike action last November and called off a further four days of strike action in February after management agreed to meaningful negotiations at Acas.