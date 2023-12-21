The event has been named a finalist in the Lancashire Tourism Awards.

One of Lancashire's premier summer days out will not be taking place in 2024.

Myerscough College has announced that it's Open Day and Country Fair - held at it's campus just outside Preston - will no longer be an annual event. Instead it will run every other year.

A statement on the college website says: "We are keen to continue making the event a great success every time we do it, but we also want to ensure we can host other events, like Open Farm Sunday."

It continues: "Staging an event of such magnitude takes many months of careful planning, involving many Myerscough staff, students and a host of external providers, and it is always a challenge to maintain the exceptionally high standard that both ourselves and our patrons expect, while still being able to both stage and participate in other summer events. So, to get this balance, going forward we are going to be hosting the Open Day and Country Fair every other year, with lots of other events in between.

"We can't wait to welcome you to our next Open Day and Country Fair on Sunday, June 8, 2025."

Open Day at Myerscough College

What's happening in 2024?

Next year the college is putting its efforts in to Open Farm Sunday which falls on Sunday, June 9.