Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A school in Longridge has been forced to close for the day after being left without any heating.

Pupils from Year 7 to 11 were told not to attend St Cecilia's Roman Catholic High School in Longridge today (Friday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Announcing the news yesterday on their Facebook page a spokesperson for the school said: "Unfortunately school will be closed tomorrow due to no heating.

St Cecilia's RC in Longridge has been forced to close today due to not having any heating.