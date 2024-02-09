News you can trust since 1886
St Cecilia's Roman Catholic High School in Longridge forced to shut for the day

St Cecilia's RC High School in Longridge has been forced to close today.
By Emma Downey
Published 9th Feb 2024, 10:41 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 10:47 GMT
A school in Longridge has been forced to close for the day after being left without any heating.

Pupils from Year 7 to 11 were told not to attend St Cecilia's Roman Catholic High School in Longridge today (Friday).

Announcing the news yesterday on their Facebook page a spokesperson for the school said: "Unfortunately school will be closed tomorrow due to no heating.

St Cecilia's RC in Longridge has been forced to close today due to not having any heating.

"Work will be set for all classes via Edulink." It comes after heavy snow hit parts of the region yesterday causing traffic disruption as temperatures plummeted to below freezing.

