A number of roads were shut by police due to treacherous conditions after snow fell across the county on Thursday (February 8).

Manchester Road and Rossendale Road in Burnley were closed as well as Bacup Road to Burnley Road East in Rossendale.

Marsh House Lane from the roundabout at Hoddlesden Road in Darwen was also closed, with police stating the snow had made the road "impassable and dangerous."

"Please find an alternative route and thank you in advance for your patience," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

It comes after National Highways urged motorists to consider whether their journeys were necessary after a weather warning was issued by the Met Office.

Amy Shaw, National Network Manager at National Highways, said: "Freezing conditions as we are expecting tonight bring hazards such as snow and ice, so take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling; prepare for the unexpected.