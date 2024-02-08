News you can trust since 1886
Several roads closed in Lancashire due to dangerous conditions after snow falls across county

Several roads were closed in Lancashire due to snow and ice.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 8th Feb 2024, 18:13 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 18:13 GMT
A number of roads were shut by police due to treacherous conditions after snow fell across the county on Thursday (February 8).

Manchester Road and Rossendale Road in Burnley were closed as well as Bacup Road to Burnley Road East in Rossendale.

Marsh House Lane from the roundabout at Hoddlesden Road in Darwen was also closed, with police stating the snow had made the road "impassable and dangerous."

Several roads were closed in Lancashire due to snow and ice

"Please find an alternative route and thank you in advance for your patience," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

It comes after National Highways urged motorists to consider whether their journeys were necessary after a weather warning was issued by the Met Office.

Amy Shaw, National Network Manager at National Highways, said: "Freezing conditions as we are expecting tonight bring hazards such as snow and ice, so take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling; prepare for the unexpected.

"When planning your journey, check the weather forecasts, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care."

