Preston's creative scene is behind the microphone for the latest edition of The Parched Pea Podcast.

John 'Gilly' Gilmore is exploring the people who make the city tick in the new podcast from Blog Preston and the Lancashire Post.

In the latest episode he speaks to city music legend and owner of Action Records Gordon Gibson.

Gordon told many stories of Record Store Days, the early days of the store, having bands like The Lathums play in the store itself, working with music artists and more.

John 'Gilly' Gilmore (left) with Gordon Gibson from Action Records (right). | submit

Gordon’s seen it all and he sells it all with a huge range of music vinyl’s from massive artists such as Taylor Swift to smaller artists.

He has owned the shop since 1981 and says it is still going strong in Church Street.

Gordon said: “I feel that we still have a lot to give to the local community.”

Shawn Sharpe also features in this episode, the mural maker who has been putting the city on the artistic map with his public murals.

He's become a bit of a Preston celebrity since his 'Mother' mural appeared in Church Street on the side of Hogarths and sparked a planning row.

Shawn Sharpe speaking to Gilly on the podcast. | submit

Shawn spoke to Gilly about the inspiration behind his work, how he got into mural painting and his plans for the future.

Shawn said: "I’m now painting what I want to see and what I want other people to see as well so I have to do a lot more research into the area. It’s been an interesting journey doing that and delving into the history of Preston.”

The Parched Pea Podcast is a collaboration between Blog Preston and the Lancashire Post, with Gilly exploring the people and places which make the city tick and will be available on Spotify, Apple and all other major podcast apps via Podfollow with new episodes being released each Wednesday.

The podcast has been supported by Preston Markets, where a number of the interviews were recorded, and Preston’s Business Improvement District.

Listen to podcast via Podfollow (link to multiple providers) HERE