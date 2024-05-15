Sports club moves to bring two new padel courts to Preston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The LTA site says the nearest courts are in Lytham and Clitheroe.

Padel is one of the world’s fastest growing sports - and there could soon be two new courts to play it on in Preston.

Broughton and District Club, off Whittingham Lane, Broughton, is seeking permission for the development of courts with all weather ‘carpet’ surfaces to the north of two existing artificial clay tennis courts, on land currently partly grassed, and partly used for car parking.

In a letter to Preston City Council, an agent for the Club said there are 350 members of the club’s tennis section, and the proposal “would provide a welcome additional diverse offering to enhance the club facilities.”

According to the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) website, there are currently only two operational padel court sites in Lancashire - in Lytham and in Clitheroe. Last year, West View Leisure Centre in Preston applied for permission to build three courts on a former multi-use playing pitch.

There are very few padel courts in Lancashire

What would it be like?

Padel courts are orientated approximately east/west whereas tennis courts are north/south, and are enclosed by transparent walls of toughened glass and steel weldmesh - substantially smaller than tennis courts.

Their playing surface would be green, similar to the existing all weather permeable tarmac tennis courts, and the club argues that the overall appearance would be “in keeping with the character and appearance of the Broughton and District Club site”. They say there would be no adverse impact on residential amenity nearby as the Padel court location is “sufficiently remote and surrounded by the existing tennis courts”, and that lighting towers would be significantly lower than those already in use on tennis courts.

Although 21 car parking places would be lost by the development, the club wants to create 35 new spaces elsewhere on its site. They say there would be “no significant increase in vehicular traffic within the context of the Broughton and District Club complex of buildings and its’ extensive and diverse activities.”

How do you play Padel?

According to the LTA, which regulates padel, the game’s courts have walls, so shots can be played off them – like in squash. Players can "find wicked angles and creative shots to beat your opponents”.

When a ball is served, it must bounce once on the floor and then be hit underarm - but first and second serves still apply, as they would in tennis. The ball is deemed “out” if it hits a wall before touching the ground.

The scoring system is almost identical to tennis and a set is won when a team wins six games - and there is at least two games difference. Otherwise, the set is decided by a tie-break. Matches are the best of three sets.

Padel courts are designed for four players and are roughly 25 percent smaller than a tennis court. The speed of the game makes singles play difficult - hence why most padel matches are played as doubles, the LTA says.