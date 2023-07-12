“Padel” has similarities to tennis, but with some important differences in the rules that govern it and the equipment needed to take part.

An application has been lodged with Preston City Council to redevelop an existing playing pitch at the West View Better Health Leisure Centre, on Ribbleton Lane, so that half of it is given over to padel.

If the proposal - by Edinburgh-based company Game4Padel - is approved, the trio of covered courts, measuring the sport’s standard 20 metres by 10 metres, will provide playing space that will be open to both members and non-members of the facility.

It might look like tennis, but there are some big differences with the sport of padel (image: Lluis Aragones )

A supporting statement states that the sport is “developing rapidly and growing in popularity across the UK” and is commonly described as "the fastest growing sport in the world".

“Padel is easy to learn…popular with women and men and played by people of all ages and abilities. It contributes to a healthy lifestyle and is very sociable, being played as doubles,” it adds.

That sociability will be further encouraged by an area to the side of the proposed courts where players can gather and sit before or after a match.

The planning documents claim that padel would “enhance” and complement the existing facilities at West View, as well as helping to make the leisure centre more sustainable.

The sports pitch where padel could be played at West View Leisure Centre (image via Preston City Council planning portal)

There is currently only one other padel facility in Lancashire, at the Lowther Tennis Centre in Lytham.

Worldwide, the sport is estimated to have 20 million players.

HOW DO YOU PLAY PADEL?

According to the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), which regulates padel, the game’s courts have walls, so shots can be played off them – like in squash. Players can "find wicked angles and creative shots to beat your opponents”.

When a ball is served, it must bounce once on the floor and then be hit underarm - but first and second serves still apply, as they would in tennis. The ball is deemed “out” if it hits a wall before touching the ground.

The scoring system is almost identical to tennis and a set is won when a team wins six games - and there is at least two games difference. Otherwise, the set is decided by a tie-break. Matches are the best of three sets.

Padel courts are designed for four players and are roughly 25 percent smaller than a tennis court. The speed of the game makes singles play difficult - hence why most padel matches are played as doubles, the LTA says.

The bat used in padel is smaller than a tennis racket, but weighs a little more, because it has a much thicker body and no strings.

