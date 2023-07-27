A Lancashire man is amongst 8 people arrested by specialist detectives investigating child sexual exploitation.

The latest arrests centre on 43 charges relating to incidents involving two teenage girls in Rochdale between 2001 and 2006.

Officers are continuing to work alongside partners, including Rochdale Council, to provide a multi-agency response to safeguard those affected and ensure they are supported under Operation Lytton.

The suspects are due before Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court.

Wayne Ellis (14/10/1969) of Lytton Street in Burnley is charged with four counts of offender 18 or over engage in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15.

Maqsood Khan (01/05/1982) of Whitworth Road in Rochdale is charged with gross indecency with a girl under 16 years of age, gross indecency with a girl under the age of 14, four counts of offender 18 or over engage in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15, two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 years of age and two counts of rape of a female under 16 years.

Asif Khan (16/06/1984) also of Whitworth Road in Rochdale, is charged with two counts of gross indecency with a girl under the age of 14 years of age and two counts of rape of a female under 16 years of age.

Abdul Rob (15/09/1976) of Mizzy Road in Rochdale is charged with two counts of rape female under 16, three counts of rape girl aged 13/14/15, one count of trafficking persons with the United Kingdom for sexual exploitation and three counts of offender 18 or over engage in penetrative sexual activity with a girl 13 to 15 years of age.

Benjamin Tyrrell (30/05/1983) of Bodhyfryd Road in Llandudno, Wales, is charged with three counts of offender 18 or over engage in penetrative sexual activity with a girl 13 to 15 years of age.

Itfaq Hussain (06/08/1980) of Hey Street In Rochdale, is charged with two counts of gross indecency with a girl under 14 years of age, two counts of gross indecency with a girl under 16 years of age and four counts of offender 18 or over engage in penetrative sexual activity with a girl 13 to 15 years of age.

Arshad Hussain (13/06/1978) of Shaw Street in Rochdale, is charged with three counts of trafficking persons with the United Kingdom for sexual exploitation.

Dave Lawton (27/02/1986) of no fixed abode is charged with rape of a female under 16 and unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 years of age.

If you or someone you know has been raped or sexually assaulted, we encourage you not to suffer in silence and report it to the police, or a support agency so you can get the help and support available.

- Saint Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Manchester provides a comprehensive and co-ordinated response to men, women and children who live or have been sexually assaulted within Greater Manchester. They offer forensic medical examinations, practical and emotional support as well as a counselling service for all ages. Services are available on a 24-hour basis and can be accessed by calling 0161 276 6515.

- Greater Manchester Rape Crisis is a confidential information, support and counselling service run by women for women over 18 who have been raped or sexually abused at any time in their lives. Call on 0161 273 4500 or email [email protected]