Southport inquiry resumes as families hope 'no stone is left unturned'

The public inquiry into last year’s tragic Southport attack resumes at Liverpool Town Hall today (September 8).

The inquiry comes after Axel Rudakubana was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 52 years for murdering Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in July 2024.

The first phase will examine his history and his dealings with relevant agencies, along with any missed opportunities to prevent what happened.

The solicitor of Alice, Elsie and Bebe’s families, Christopher Walker, director of serious injury law at Bond Turner, said: “My clients, the three bereaved families, hope the inquiry will leave no stone unturned in establishing the facts around what led to this day.

Young girls Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar. | Contributed

“As both the chair and the Prime Minister have said, Southport must be a line in the sand, and this inquiry must lead to change.

“We already know that the attack was preventable. What is important to establish now is how and why.

“This is clearly going to be a traumatic process for everyone involved, and it is my role to ensure my clients are fully supported and we assist the chair in establishing the truth in order to effect change.

“We are committed to bringing about change and ensuring that the legacies of Elsie, Alice, and Bebe are of hope and joy.

“Our three families cling to the hope that if they tread this painful path of discovery and uncovering the truth, no other families will have to again.”

Members of the community blow bubbles as people gather to mourn victims of last week's knife attack by holding a vigil near the Atkinson on August 5, 2024 in Southport, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The inquiry is expected to hear impact statements from families of surviving children, who cannot be named, dance teachers Leanne Lucas and Heidi Liddle and businessman Jonathan Hayes.

Rudakubana, who was 17 when he carried out the attack, pleaded guilty to possession of a knife, production of a biological toxin, ricin, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism - in the form of an Al Qaeda manual. Both items were discovered following searches of his home by police.

Following his guilty plea, it was revealed that Rudakubana was referred to the government anti-extremism scheme Prevent three times before the murders and excluded from Formby Range High School amid concerns over his fixation with violence.

The first phase of the inquiry will hear details of these previous incidents, as well as analysis of his involvement with the criminal justice system, education, engagement with social and health care services and his relationship with his family.

A second phase of the inquiry is expected to examine the wider issues of children and young people being drawn into extreme violence.