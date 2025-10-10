South Ribble’s flagship extra care complex, Jubilee Gardens, has been nominated for a top award.

The project has been shortlisted for Residential Property of the Year at the Lancashire Property Awards 2025.

Submitted via principal contractor for the development, Caddick Construction, the winners will be revealed at a special ceremony on November 13 in Blackpool.

Jubilee Gardens is the first of its kind built and operated by South Ribble Borough Council. It comprises 75 apartments for over 55s with extra care needs. Extra care housing is designed to support older people who may need help with daily living or personal care, while still enabling them to live independently.

It offers a safe, comfortable, and supportive environment with access to on-site care and communal facilities, giving residents the freedom to enjoy their own space, with the reassurance that help is available when they need it.

The development also features landscaped gardens and communal areas along with commercial spaces for a community café and salon.

Jubilee Gardens, Leyland | SRBC

Councillor Matthew Tomlinson, Leader of South Ribble Borough Council said, “This is a wonderful complex where people can live full and independent lives with the reassurance that their care needs will be met. The building is state-of-the art, stylish and a beautiful addition to the Leyland landscape. I am so pleased that the hard work to bring this development together is being recognised in this way.”

The Lancashire Property Awards 2025 spotlights the achievements of the regional property community and celebrates the success of developers, housebuilders, and their public sector partners right across the county. These awards recognise those shaping Lancashire and building its new communities. The event shines a light on those with a vision to further elevate the region, driving growth and prosperity.

Shortlisted projects have been commended on their attractive, innovative, or novel design features, environmental credentials and the benefits brought to the local community.

Dave Saville, Regional Managing Director of Caddick Construction North West, commented: “Jubilee Gardens was a fantastic project for the Caddick team because it’s a model example of how we can deliver an exceptional development that is truly for the community. The new homes will improve people’s lives, and while we’ve been on site we’ve invested our time and passion for social value into initiatives that create a lasting legacy for local people.”

While building Jubilee Gardens Caddick Construction invested £6.6m into social value initiatives within the South Ribble community, including a series of work placements, employment opportunities, and vocational training for local people.