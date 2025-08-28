Video tour inside Leyland's swish new £20m Jubilee Gardens apartments for over-55s
South Ribble Borough Council has shared a sneak peek video inside Jubilee Gardens, which is set to welcome its first residents next month.
The first show apartment at the flagship extra care facility opened in May and prospective tenants can still book viewings before the doors open in September.
The Council has also shared a video tour to show future residents what they can expect from their new home.
Jubilee gardens comprise 67 one-bedroom apartments and eight two-bedroom apartments for individuals or couples over 55 with low level care needs. The new homes allow people to live independently while receiving the care and support they need.
Facilities
The apartments offer a spacious living room, modern kitchen, and accessible bathroom.
Communal areas are available along with a pamper bathroom, laundry room, guest room and landscaped gardens.
A sun terrace is available for residents to relax or take part in activities and a high-quality café is set for the site along with a hairdressing and beauty salon.
Mobility scooters will also be available for hire at a small charge.
Member of Parliament for South Ribble, Paul Foster said: “I’m absolutely overwhelmed and delighted that the facility is almost completed. For me personally, it was dream from five years ago that this would be delivered and numerous people told us we’d never succeed.
“Not only have we succeeded, but it’s wonderful and it’s going to be a real asset for the community of South Ribble, and I couldn’t be prouder. I can’t wait to see the first families moving in.”
People can register their interest for one of the apartments by visiting www.jubilee-gardens.co.uk ahead of the launch of the formal application process.
Why does Leyland need an extra care facility?
The Council says South Ribble has an ageing population which includes a significant increase in the number of older people over the age of 85. Life expectancy in South Ribble is 80.1 years for men and 83.4 years for women.
It is widely reported that people are living longer with more complex support needs impacting on the ability of people to live independently in their own homes. This includes an increase in the number of people living with some form of dementia.