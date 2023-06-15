The nation’s favourite yellow magic bear, Sooty, is turning 75!

On July 1, 1948 the legendary yellow glove puppet was bought on Blackpool North Pier by Harry Corbett, who was looking to entertain his children whilst on their summer holiday.

To celebrate 75 years in showbusiness, Sooty, Sweep and Soo, along with right-hand man of 25 years Richard Cadell will be taking their brand new 42-venue tour The Sooty Show - 75th Birthday Spectacular! across the UK, starting this autumn.

Across the tour (21st October 2023 - 12th April 2024), Richard and Sooty will be returning to the birthplace of Sooty, stopping off at

Blackpool, Grand Theatre on Sunday, March 31 and Monday, April 1.

The Sooty Show sits in the book of Guinness World Records as the ‘longest-running children’s TV programme in the world’.

Corbett began performing with the puppet on the BBC from 1952, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Having been on the hands of Harry’s son Matthew Corbett during the 70s/80s/90s, Sooty has now been fronted for twenty-five years on ITV by Richard Cadell.

Joined by his trusty sidekicks Sweep & Soo, Sooty’s appeal has continued to endure across generations of families.

With 75 amazing years in showbusiness under his belt, Sooty and his pals Sweep and Soo are planning a very special birthday party for their upcoming theatre tour. However, in true Sooty style, nothing goes to plan.

The party preparations are well underway: Sooty gets messy baking the birthday cake, Soo’s trying to find the perfect party dress, and Sweep’s practising his dance moves and needs some boys and girls to join in with musical statues! Sooty is planning his biggest magic trick yet - making a member of the audience float in the air. Oh, and watch out for Sooty’s new water pistol. It’s turbocharged to reach right to the back of the theatre, so don’t forget your raincoat.

The special guests are on their way - Butch The Bulldog, Ramsbottom The Snake and circus superstar Michael Jordan, who joins us direct from Blackpool’s famous Tower Circus to stun us with his jaw-dropping juggling.

With buckets of audience participation and gallons of giggles, this spectacular celebration of 75 years of the nation’s favourite yellow magic bear will delight Sooty fans old and new, and is a must-see treat for the whole family. There will also be a chance to meet Richard and Sooty after the show.

It’s been a very exciting few years for Sooty and the gang, not least with the opening last year of Sooty’s very own, brand-new theme park – ‘SOOTY LAND’ in Devon.

When asked about going on tour to celebrate Sooty’s 75th birthday, Sweep said “Squeak, squeak squeak, squeak squeak squeak!”