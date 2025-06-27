The Preston-raised TV executive behind BBC Breakfast is reportedly on ‘extended leave’ over bullying allegations.

Richard Frediani - son of Umberto’s chip shop legend Umberto Frediani - has been in charge of the programme, which is broadcast daily from Salford, since 2019, and he is also editor of the News at One.

The BBC’s flagship morning programme has been hit by claims of an “aggressive” atmosphere, with “unhappy” staff working on the programme reportedly making a formal complaint against Mr Frediani, according to The Sun.

Industry publication Deadline also claims to have spoken to more than 20 industry insiders about Mr Frediani’s conduct, claiming “with many making allegations about him running the show with an iron fist, including claims of him shouting and swearing at colleagues.” It is thought that senior presenter Naga Munchetty was among those thought to have raised concerns.

Despite this, the Mirror claims he has “a lot of behind the scenes support from colleagues, many of whom think he’s a brilliant boss."

Tensions between BBC Breakfast hosts Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt are said to be "rife" amid a "bullying" probe in the show's editor Richard Frediani | BBC/James Stack

Now a HR adviser from consultancy firm PwC is supporting the corporation as it looks into the culture of the BBC One morning programme. The BBC said it did not comment on individual cases but takes "all complaints about conduct at work extremely seriously and will not tolerate behaviour that is not in line with our values".

A BBC statement added: "We have robust processes in place and would encourage any staff with concerns to raise them directly with us so they can be addressed."

Last month, Mr Frediani accepted a Bafta Award when Breakfast won best TV news coverage for a special episode about the Post Office scandal.

Known throughout the industry as ‘Fredi’, he studied journalism at the University of Central Lancashire before joining the county’s Red Rose Radio as a reporter. He then switched to television where he edited news programmes for ITN and ITV before taking the helm at BBC Breakfast.