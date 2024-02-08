Slush Puppy, Brain Licker and a 'lumpy drink': Reporter Catherine Musgrove tastes quirky Home Bargains drinks
It all started because of TikTok.
My friends, shaking their heads, will tell you that I'm partial to a Blue WKD.
And last week, I did a story about a Chorley TikTok star who found some alcohol-free WKDs in Home Bargains, and unwittingly started a debate over pronunciation.
I had to go and see what they were like for myself, but when I got to Home Bargains, there were none to be found. Undeterred, I thought I'd try some of the more unusual options on the shelves - from a 'Brain Licker' to a strawberry drink with gel in it.
Here's what I thought....