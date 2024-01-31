Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's one of the best-known alcopops and might bring back memories of nights out in your youth - but how do you pronounce it?

The debate over vodka drink WKD has been triggered by Chorley TikTok star Stef Smith, who goes under the name of Ex Binge Drinker. This week she posted a series of videos discussing the drink, which has now been released in an alcohol-free version.

Her video showing her dash to Chorley's Home Bargain's to pick up a handful of the alcohol-free bottles has so far been watch more than 725,000 times. In it she also wonders if they sell alcohol-free port to make Cheeky Vimtos. But while reminiscing about drinks of the 2000s, Stef also unwittingly opened a can of worms over the name.

Stef's TikTok

"Let's settle this"

In the original video, Stef calls the drink "blue Wicked", but followers say the name should just be the initials WKD. Responding, Stef says: "I think people of my generation call it Wicked. I even went as far as to look at some adverts to settle this once and for all...can I find an advert where it mentions it? No. Am I going to keep looking? Yes. Am I going to write an email to Wicked and ask them for a full pronunciation of how to say it and lets settle it, lets settle this."

Adverts

Some of Stef's followers have shared with her old WKD adverts, but they don't say the name of the product, just ask if the person has a 'WKD side'. Other people have suggested that the pronunciation is a regional issue, and others point to the product's Wikipedia page, which say it launched in 1996, pronounced as 'Wicked".

Alcohol free

