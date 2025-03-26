A 27-year-old man has been jailed for a string of offences including baby camera footage capturing a rape.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Pennell, 27, of Vines Cross Way, Skelmersdale has been sentenced to nine-and-a-half years at Bolton Crown Court after being found guilty of breaching his restraining order, rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, non-fatal strangulation and three counts of voyeurism.

He will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register and has an indefinite restraining order on the victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was found guilty after detectives uncovered footage through a baby camera monitor that was saved to his phone showing the horrific rape of a woman who was trapped in a controlling relationship with him.

Concerns were raised back in July 2024 in Wigan, when officers spoke to the victim who bravely came forward.

Connor Pennell, 27, of Vines Cross Way, Skelmersdale has been sentenced to nine-and-a-half years at Bolton Crown Court after being found guilty of breaching his restraining order, rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, non-fatal strangulation and three counts of voyeurism. | GMP

He was previously charged for battery and strangulation when a protection from harassment order was also put into place.

This didn’t stop his offending days, weeks and months later and following the retrieval of further evidence he was later charged with the above offences in July 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “He used controlling and coercive behaviour as well as threatening behaviour to release intimate images if it was shared that he had breached his order.

“This was over a long period of time where his attitude towards the victim, despite her not wanting to be in a relationship with him anymore and no consent being given, became violent and abusive in person and over text.”

Once arrested and interviewed Pennell pleaded his innocence and told another version of events, stating to officers that his phone would back up what he was saying.

UGC

This couldn’t have been further from the truth as when they began to retrieve the data the opposite came to light of the deliberate attempts to record footage on the baby monitor of the offences which the victim was unaware of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Police find body in search for missing Wigan man Darren Orme

On one occasion, the victim thought she was going to die after Pennell strangled her. Prompting her to report it due to the fear she had on her life.

After bravely disclosing the incidents in confidence to officers, at court the victim in her impact statement highlighted the struggles she has been through citing that before she met Connor she was a ‘funny, bubbly, confident, loyal, young girl’ who had many friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “He stripped pretty much every aspect of my life away and has changed the course of my future. I’m not the same person I was.

"I hope that sentencing will help other Victims of Domestic violence and sexual crimes come forward and show them that their voices will be heard, and that justice will be served.”

Detective Constable Amy Stewart from the Wigan district added: “Pennell had a complete disregard for women and is an extremely dangerous individual.

“The bravery of the victim in coming forward and then having the confidence and belief in us to be able to support a prosecution will hopefully help her as she tries to rebuild her life after what was a horrific time for her, with Pennell now facing the consequences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His misogynistic attitude towards women was clear for all to see in the end once we uncovered the shocking and disturbing evidence.

“I want to stress the importance to anyone out there who may be a controlling relationship to please, when possible, to reach out and speak to us as we can help and ensure you receive the necessary support.

“No life should be overshadowed by those who are intent on causing unnecessary and traumatic abuse.”

If you or someone you know has been raped or sexually assaulted, we encourage you not to suffer in silence and report it to the police, or a support agency so you can get the help and support available.