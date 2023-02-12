Six fire engines from Ormskirk, Tarleton, Skelmersdale attended the scene in Red Cat Lane at around 10.40pm on Saturday, February 11.

The command unit from Fulwood, the water bowser from Leyland and the drone team were also called to tackle the fire.

Crews discovered the incident involved an outbuilding which contained a large quantity of straw when they arrived.

A ‘large quantity of straw’ caught fire inside an outbuilding in Red Cat Lane, Burscough (Credit: @LfrsDrone)

A thermal image shared by the drone team shows the barn was fully engulfed in flames at the height of the incident, with firefighters using three water jets to extinguish the blaze.

Residents living in the surrounding area were advised to close their windows and doors if they could see or smell smoke.

Lancashire Fire Rescue Service confirmed crews remained at the scene dampening down any hotspots at 8.50am on Sunday (February 12).

The incident was also reduced to two fire engines.

What is a Command Unit?

Command Units are specially designed vehicles which contain a large working area, computers and communications equipment.

They are sent to incidents where three or more fire engines are present.