Two women, aged in their 60s and 30s, have also been hospitalised following the incident on Talbot Road in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire at 3.30am, which saw three fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham dispatched to the scene. Firefighters used six breathing apparatus and three hose reels to extinguish the fire.

A Lancashire Police statement read: "We were called around 3.30am this morning (Saturday, February 11) by the fire service to a report of a fire at a property in Blackpool. Emergency services attended an address on Talbot Road, where three occupants – a man in his 70s, a woman in her 60s and another woman in her 30s were brought from the property.

"All were taken to hospital and are currently receiving treatment. The man remains in a critical condition. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.”

