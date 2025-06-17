A former X Factor winner has been announced as one of the cast membbers for The Addams Family - The Musical Comedy at the Winter Gardens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexandra Burke, 36, won the fifth series of the ITV talent show in 2008 and has went on to enjoy TV success.

She has recently made her TV acting debut in the series "Curfew" and is also involved in musical theatre, including playing Morticia in "The Addams Family".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meet the cast - X Factor winner Alexandra Burke (Morticia) is among a talented bunch of cast membbers announced for The Addams Family - The Musical Comedy at the Winter Gardens. | UGC

Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and John Stalker Productions with co-producers ADAMA Entertainment and Guy James are delighted to announce the full cast of The Addams Family - The Musical Comedy UK tour which will be heading to the Winter Gardens in Blackpool from Tuesday, August 26, to Saturday, August 30.

Also joining Alexandra will be Lesley Joseph (Birds of a Feather, Young Frankenstein, Sister Act) as Grandma, Clive Rowe (The Prince of Egypt, Sister Act, A Christmas Carol) as Uncle Fester and Ricardo Afonso (Jesus Christ Superstar, Thriller Live, We Will Rock You) as Gomez Addams, Lauren Jones (Scissorhandz, Southwark Playhouse Elephant) as Wednesday Addams, Nicholas McLean (Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre) as Pugsley Addams, Dickon Gough (City of Angles, Garrick Theatre; The Addams Family, original UK cast) as Lurch, Dale Rapley (The Bridges of Madison County, Menier Chocolate Factory) as Mal, Jacob Fowler (Title of Show, Southwark Playhouse; Heathers the Musical UK Tour) as Lucas and Kara Lane (Rebecca, Charing Cross Theatre) as Alice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone's favourite kooky and spooky family are back. | UGC

The musical will chart the escapades of Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness who is all grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows.

She’s fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family. With his cherished Morticia in the dark will Gomez manage to keep his daughter’s secret until the two families meet for a fateful dinner with hilarious consequences?

Join them, plus Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley, Grandma and more for a heart-warming story of love, family and friendship… with a twist!

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, The Musical Comedy will be directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, orchestrations by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker and casting by Jane Deitch.

For more information including tickets click HERE.