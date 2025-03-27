The chart topping pop star Alexandra Burke is set to star as the lead in the award winning musical The Addams Family which comes to Lancashire later this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2011 Broadway cast of The Addams Family, including Roger Rees and Brooke Shields. | Getty Images

Following two hugely successful UK tours, and sold-out concerts at The London Palladium last year, everyone’s favourite kooky family are back on stage this summer in THE ADDAMS FAMILY.

Just today it was announced that 36-year-old Alexandra, who won ITV’s The X Factor back in 2008, will play Morticia Adams in the hit musical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is not the singer’s first move into musical theatre, having made her West End debut as the leading cast member in The Bodyguard in 2024.

Mum of one Alexandra, who can boast three UK number 1 singles, has also played leading roles in Sister Act: The Musical, Chess, Chicago and Jospeh and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Alexandra Burke attends the Attitude Awards 2024. | Getty Images

What is The Addams Family musical?

THE ADDAMS FAMILY is a musical comedy from Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice (writers of the multi award-winning hit musical Jersey Boys), with music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominated Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, is all grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows. She’s fallen in love with a sweet, young man from a respectable family. With his cherished Morticia in the dark will Gomez manage to keep his daughter’s secret until the two families meet for a fateful dinner with hilarious consequences?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join them, plus Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley, Grandma and more for a heart-warming story of love, family and friendship… with a twist!

Featuring a live orchestra and extraordinary original score THE ADDAMS FAMILY is sure to entertain whether you are 7 or 307!

When does it come to Lancashire?

The Addams Family The Musical Comedy UK tour will arrive at the Winter Gardens Blackpool from August 26 to August 30 2025.

Tickets are on sale now here.

Prices start from £23.75.

Read More World Theatre Day: 13 of the biggest shows coming to Lancashire over the next year

Who will be joining Alex?

As well as Alexandra, Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and John Stalker Productions with co-producers ADAMA Entertainment and Guy James also announced that Lesley Joseph (Birds of a Feather, Young Frankenstein, Sister Act) would play Grandma, Clive Rowe (The Prince of Egypt, Sister Act, A Christmas Carol) is Uncle Fester and Ricardo Afonso (Jesus Christ Superstar, Thriller Live, We Will Rock You) as Gomez Addam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also joining the castwill be Lauren Jones (Scissorhandz, Southwark Playhouse Elephant) as Wednesday Addams, Nicholas McLean (Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre) as Pugsley Addams, Dickon Gough (City of Angles, Garrick Theatre; The Addams Family, original UK cast) as Lurch, Dale Rapley (The Bridges of Madison County, Menier Chocolate Factory) as Mal, Jacob Fowler (Title of show, Southwark Playhouse; Heathers the Musical UK Tour) as Lucas and Kara Lane (Rebecca, Charing Cross Theatre) as Alice.

Further cast will be be announced in due course.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, The Musical Comedy will be directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, orchestrations by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker and casting by Jane Deitch

THE ADDAMS FAMILY is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and John Stalker Productions with co-producers ADAMA Entertainment and Guy James and is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.