Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Lancashire car dealership has been honoured at the prestigious Autotrader Retailer Awards.

Simpsons Skoda in Preston and Colne was named as the winner of the ‘Customer Experience Award’ at an exclusive ceremony in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bosses at the dealeship said this recognition was a testament to Simpsons Skoda's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Autotrader Retailer Awards are an annual event that celebrates excellence within the automotive retail sector.

These awards recognize industry leaders and pioneers who have set new standards for quality, innovation, and customer service. Simpsons Skoda's dedication to providing an outstanding experience for their customers has earned them this accolade.

Jeff Armer, Head of Business at Simpsons Skoda, said: "We are truly honoured to receive the Customer Experience Award at the Autotrader Retailer Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This recognition underscores our dedication to our customers and our passion for delivering exceptional service. At Simpsons Skoda, we believe that the customer is at the heart of everything we do, and we will continue to raise the bar in ensuring that each customer's journey with us is both memorable and enjoyable."