Siblings film small spotted catshark washed up on Cleveleys beach

Samantha and Jared Farr, 20 and 18 respectively, tonight found a "small-spotted catshark" stranded on Cleveleys beach.

By Vanessa Sims
Published 12th Oct 2023, 20:24 BST- 1 min read
SIblings out for an evening walk on the beach stumbled on more than they bargained for when they came face to face with a shark.

Samantha and Jared Farr, 20 and 18 respectively, tonight found a "small-spotted catshark" stranded on Cleveleys beach.

Samantha, of Beach Road in Thornton-Cleveleys said: "Me and my brother found a "small-spotted catshark" stranded on the beach.

"We watched over it to see if it was alive. Within MINUTES the sea started to surround the shark and it began to move, swishing its tail within the current.

"We turned on our torches and watched as the sea took it away, we were stunned and fascinated to see the shark swim."

