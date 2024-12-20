A shoplifter who targeted a store three times in just a week and assaulted a worker has been jailed.

James Donnelly targeted a specific shop in the city, stealing from it on three occasions over three days in November 2024.

On one occasion, Donnelly pushed a shopkeeper out of the way to make his escape.

He had previously been given a restraining order on October 11 after threatening to attack staff members with a knife.

His recent shoplifting spree meant he had broken the restraining order.

Donnelly, of 7 Crossdale Square, Lancaster, was subsequently jailed for 32 weeks and issued a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for three years.

The CBO prohibits him from entering any store within the city centre, as well as the Spar on Greaves Road, the Co-Op on Quernmore Road, and Bargain Booze on Lentworth Drive.

PC Shaun Foster said: “Through our work under Operation Vulture, we will relentlessly target those prolific shoplifters who cause misery for the businesses in our city and put them before the courts at every opportunity.

“Although there are many reasons people shoplift, including addictions, this is no excuse. Help is offered and available by our partner agencies.

“It is not acceptable that those shopkeepers who are just trying to earn a living have to put up with it on a daily basis, especially when they are threatened with violence.

“I am happy the courts have issued a court order on Donnelly which will make it easier for us to stop him committing further thefts and allow us to quickly arrest and remand him to court if he doesn’t change his ways.”