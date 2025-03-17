A pensioner who was jailed over sex offences has died of sepsis, a report has revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Leary was sentenced to five years in prison on July 2009, but by 2024 was still incarcerated - at HMP Wymott near Leyland.

On April 5, 2024, he died in hospital from sepsis of an unknown cause, aged 74. NHS England commissioned an independent clinical reviewer, to examine Mr Leary’s clinical care at Wymott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMP Wymott is a category C prison in Lancashire | Contributed

A report issued by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (PPO) said: “The clinical reviewer concluded that the clinical care Mr Leary received at Wymott was of a good standard and was at least equivalent to that which he could have expected to receive in the community. She found that healthcare staff made a number of attempts to get Mr Leary to engage with his clinical care, and they regularly assessed his mental capacity when he refused to engage.”

The PPO investigator investigated the non-clinical issues relating to Mr Leary’s care. It did not identify any significant non-clinical learning and has made no recommendations.