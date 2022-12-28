News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Teenager who died in horror M6 crash was just about to start her 'dream job' at British Airways

A teenager who died in a horror crash on a motorway was just about to start her 'dream job' at British Airways, her heartbroken family have revealed.

By Ashley Pemberton
30 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 12:21pm

Chloe Williams, 19, was a passenger in a Volkswagen Polo that was involved in a three-car smash on the M6 near Sandbach, Cheshire.

She was rushed to hospital but was tragically pronounced dead, despite the best efforts of medics.

Hide Ad

Her family said Chloe, from Dudley, West Mids., was about to start her dream career and released a photo of her in cabin crew attire.

Chloe Williams, 19, who was about to start her dream career with British Airways but was tragically killed in a crash on the M6 in Cheshire.
Most Popular

In a statement released by the police, they said: "We have lost our beautiful girl in the most tragic way.

"She was about to start her dream career and has now had all that taken away. We ask as a family to be allowed to grieve in private.”

Hide Ad

Cheshire Police said a man, 27, from Rossendale, Lancashire, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been bailed.

The crash happened between junctions 16 to 17 on December 2 at around 5.15pm.

Hide Ad

Police continue to appeal for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.