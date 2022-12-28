Teenager who died in horror M6 crash was just about to start her 'dream job' at British Airways
A teenager who died in a horror crash on a motorway was just about to start her 'dream job' at British Airways, her heartbroken family have revealed.
Chloe Williams, 19, was a passenger in a Volkswagen Polo that was involved in a three-car smash on the M6 near Sandbach, Cheshire.
She was rushed to hospital but was tragically pronounced dead, despite the best efforts of medics.
Her family said Chloe, from Dudley, West Mids., was about to start her dream career and released a photo of her in cabin crew attire.
In a statement released by the police, they said: "We have lost our beautiful girl in the most tragic way.
"She was about to start her dream career and has now had all that taken away. We ask as a family to be allowed to grieve in private.”
Cheshire Police said a man, 27, from Rossendale, Lancashire, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been bailed.