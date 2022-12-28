Chloe Williams, 19, was a passenger in a Volkswagen Polo that was involved in a three-car smash on the M6 near Sandbach, Cheshire.

She was rushed to hospital but was tragically pronounced dead, despite the best efforts of medics.

Her family said Chloe, from Dudley, West Mids., was about to start her dream career and released a photo of her in cabin crew attire.

Chloe Williams, 19, who was about to start her dream career with British Airways but was tragically killed in a crash on the M6 in Cheshire.

In a statement released by the police, they said: "We have lost our beautiful girl in the most tragic way.

"She was about to start her dream career and has now had all that taken away. We ask as a family to be allowed to grieve in private.”

Cheshire Police said a man, 27, from Rossendale, Lancashire, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been bailed.

The crash happened between junctions 16 to 17 on December 2 at around 5.15pm.

