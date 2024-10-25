Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A secret chamber has been discovered beneath the grounds of a stately home amid restoration works by its millionaire owners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exciting discovery was made on the grounds of the sprawling 179-room Cuerden Hall, next to Cuerden Valley Park in, this week.

The Grade II-listed mansion, just a mile from Bamber Bridge and Leyland, was formerly Sue Ryder Neurological Care Home before it was sold in 2020 to a millionaire businessman who plans to restore it to its former glory as a "magnificent family home".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stately home, built in 1717, was sold to Colin Shenton after Sue Ryder vacated the hall and put it up for sale with a guide price of £1.5million in 2019.

After four years of extensive repairs and restoration work, the 300-year-old mansion has revealed one of its long-buried secrets - a hidden underground chamber beside the lake in its sprawling grounds.

The secret tunnel was found hidden beneath the grounds of Cuerden Hall, a Grade II-listed stately home next to Cuerden Valley Park near Bamber Bridge | Cuerden Hall

What was it for?

The secret room appears well preserved and Mr Shenton was eager to find out exactly what purpose it served. He has since been told by his ‘lake expert’ that it was most likely an ice house designed to store ice for use year-round to preserve food and cool drinks.

They were introduced in England during the early 17th century, initially reserved for the large houses of wealthy families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Shenton shared the intriguing discovery on the Hall’s Facebook page which he has kept the public informed of the progress of the restoration works.

Next to a picture of the ‘ice house’, he said: “Next to our lake we have discovered an underground chamber….Our lake expert has identified this as an ice house. What do you think?”

The exciting find has ignited people’s imaginations and not everyone is convinced the ‘secret chamber’ was used to store ice.

The exciting discovery was made on the grounds of the sprawling 179-room Cuerden Hall, next to Cuerden Valley Park in, this week.

What else could it be? A Secret tunnel?

There is already an ice house on the grounds of the stately home, which has led some local history buffs to speculate that it might have served a different purpose.

But if it’s not an ice house, what could it be?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m sure I remember my Grandad telling me something about a tunnel near the lake as a child, maybe older residents could help with local knowledge?,” said one commenter.

Another added: “I'm sure there was a rumour that there is a tunnel between Cuerden Hall and the Hob Inn at Bamber Bridge?”

“Personally I think it’s just a man-made tunnel rather than another ice house,” agreed another follower of the hall’s restoration. “Maybe built for servants or even for the owner to cover movement. Wonder where it leads too or is it blocked behind the doors. I think it’s too big to be an ice house?”

“Could it have been a wine cellar?,” suggested another in the Facebook comments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An aerial shot of Cuerden Hall as it is today

David Beattie, a volunteer wildlife officer for The Friends of Cuerden Valley Park group, noted: “An amazing structure. I'm not sure it is an Ice House. Why would they have one in the woods south of the Hall and another one underneath it? The design and size are so unlike any other Ice House I have seen.”

While another quipped: “Perhaps it was Robert Townley Parker's escape route, to stop him from being stoned on his way to church or to Preston!” - referencing one of the hall’s former 19th century owners.

“Quite possibly an ice house outbuilding originally, which was then redeveloped during World War One when the Hall was used as a Hospital for service personnel,” was another suggestion. “It was refurbished further during World War Two when there was a military unit stationed there.”

You can read more about Cuerden Hall’s restoration under its new owner Colin Shelton in our report here.