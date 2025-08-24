Search underway to find missing man last seen 2 weeks ago near Lancaster Town Hall
Jordan Raynor, 32, aka Nathan Gregson, was last seen at 12.38pm on August 11th at the rear of Lancaster Town Hall heading towards the city centre.
He is described as white, six ft, skinny and with brown hair and was last seen wearing a green tracksuit.
A spokesperson for the police said: “Have you seen Jordan Raynor?He’s missing and we are worried about him.
“We appreciate Jordan has been missing for a number of days and while we have been making efforts to find him, we are now asking for your help.”
If you see him or know where he is please call 999 quoting log 0450 of August 11th.