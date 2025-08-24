Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing man last seen two weeks ago.

Jordan Raynor, 32, aka Nathan Gregson, was last seen at 12.38pm on August 11th at the rear of Lancaster Town Hall heading towards the city centre.

Have you seen Jordan Raynor? | Lancs Area Police

He is described as white, six ft, skinny and with brown hair and was last seen wearing a green tracksuit.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Have you seen Jordan Raynor?He’s missing and we are worried about him.

“We appreciate Jordan has been missing for a number of days and while we have been making efforts to find him, we are now asking for your help.”

If you see him or know where he is please call 999 quoting log 0450 of August 11th.