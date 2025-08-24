A man in his 50s has been rushed to hospital with stab multiple injuries after being attacked outside a pub in Penwortham.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Pope Lane at just after 5pm yesterday to a report a man had been stabbed outside the Black Bull pub.

The man was taken to hospital but thankfully his injuries aren’t at this time thought to be life threatening. | Google

Officers quickly attended and a man in his 50s was found with a number of stab wounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been taken to hospital but thankfully his injuries aren’t at this time thought to be life threatening.

A knife has been recovered and a woman in her 50s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of Section 18 wounding and is currently in custody.

Read More Woman in her 50s rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Buckshaw Village as Chorley man arrested

A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: “You may have seen or heard about some police activity in Penwortham and we wanted to let you know what had happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were called to Pope Lane at just after 5pm to a report a man had been stabbed outside the Black Bull pub.

“We know this will have caused concern in the area and we want to reassure you that we were quickly on scene and swiftly made an arrest.

“We are not looking for anyone else and we do not believe there is any ongoing threat.”

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened or who has any information should call 101 quoting log 0997 of Saturday, August 23rd.

You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.