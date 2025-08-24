Man in his 50s rushed to hospital after being stabbed outside Black Bull pub in Penwortham as woman arrested
Police were called to Pope Lane at just after 5pm yesterday to a report a man had been stabbed outside the Black Bull pub.
Officers quickly attended and a man in his 50s was found with a number of stab wounds.
He has been taken to hospital but thankfully his injuries aren’t at this time thought to be life threatening.
A knife has been recovered and a woman in her 50s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of Section 18 wounding and is currently in custody.
A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: “You may have seen or heard about some police activity in Penwortham and we wanted to let you know what had happened.
“We were called to Pope Lane at just after 5pm to a report a man had been stabbed outside the Black Bull pub.
“We know this will have caused concern in the area and we want to reassure you that we were quickly on scene and swiftly made an arrest.
“We are not looking for anyone else and we do not believe there is any ongoing threat.”
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened or who has any information should call 101 quoting log 0997 of Saturday, August 23rd.
You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.