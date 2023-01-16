News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Search continues for missing Fulwood man as police grow 'extremely concerned' for his welfare

Lancashire Police are “extremely concerned” about a missing man from Fulwood who was last seen five days ago.

By Sean Gleaves
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 4:01pm

Joseph Busuttil was last seen in the Fulwood area on Wednesday afternoon (January 11).

The 38-year-old is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, with short dark hair.

Hide Ad

He has connections to Fulwood, Leyland and Irlam in Salford, police said.

Joseph Busuttil, 38, was last seen in the Fulwood area of Preston on January 11 (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular
Read More
Wanted man Patrick Jackson arrested after Preston pensioner attacked in doorstep...

If you have any information about Busuttil's whereabouts, call police on 101 quoting log number LC-2022012-1431.

Hide Ad

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.