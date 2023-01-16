Search continues for missing Fulwood man as police grow 'extremely concerned' for his welfare
Lancashire Police are “extremely concerned” about a missing man from Fulwood who was last seen five days ago.
Joseph Busuttil was last seen in the Fulwood area on Wednesday afternoon (January 11).
The 38-year-old is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, with short dark hair.
He has connections to Fulwood, Leyland and Irlam in Salford, police said.
If you have any information about Busuttil's whereabouts, call police on 101 quoting log number LC-2022012-1431.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.