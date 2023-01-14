Concern growing for missing Fulwood man, 38, last seen three days ago
An appeal has been launched to help find a missing Fulwood man who was last seen three days ago.
By Sean Gleaves
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Jan 2023, 1:41pm
Joseph Busuttil was last seen in the Fulwood area of Preston on Wednesday afternoon (January 11).
The 38-year-old is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with short dark hair.
He has connections to Leyland as well as the Fulwood area of Preston, police said.
If you have any information about Busuttil's whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number LC-2022012-1431.