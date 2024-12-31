Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new community woodland has been created in the Ribble Valley, thanks to school pupils, the local community and businesses.

In total, more than 5,000 trees have been planted at Swindells Wood in Billington. Two weeks of planting started with local schools getting stuck-in on site, followed by a community day. Corporate partners Pets at Home, B&Q, Lloyds Banking Group and Sofology also joined an event which saw their teams plant the last 900 trees.

Work had started earlier this year at the 8.47 hectare site, with entrance ways, gates, and a new pedestrian footbridge connecting the main footpath into the site. This autumn, deer fences were erected which paved the way for the planting to start.

Paul Bunton, Northern team Engagement Officer at the Woodland Trust said: “It’s a great project and really satisfying that all the trees have been planted by volunteers and Woodland Trust supporters. Some volunteers on the community day had travelled from as far as Birmingham which was dedication indeed. Overall we involved 832 people and planted over 5,000 trees."

Anthony, Hannah and Oliver Hills at Swindells Wood in Billington. | Woodlands Trust

Deer fences removed the requirement for plastic tubes (the animals like to munch on young saplings), and taking away the top layer of grass will help to keep the vegetation down and competition for light and moisture in the early stages of tree growth. All the tree species were native broadleaves, including; oak, willow, birch, hazel, field maple, cherry and some hawthorn and blackthorn too.

The land for the project was gifted to the Woodland Trust by the Peel Bank Woodland and Conservation Trust with the late Gordon Swindells, it’s founder, planting many of the existing woodland trees. The initial work was funded by Lancashire Environmental Fund (LEF) followed by funding from the Government's Grow Back Greener fund. Swindells Wood is also within the Northern Forest - the 25-year vision to plant 50 million trees stretching coast to coast from Liverpool to Hull.