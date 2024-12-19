Council leaders say they are hopeful they can get a new £12.6million sports and leisure centre project back on track without having to find extra cash.

Wilson Sports Village, on land known as Wilson Playing Fields in Clayton-le-Moors, will have a four-lane 25 metre swimming pool, a fitness suite, sauna and steam room, group exercise studio, cafe, and large changing changing facilities that will service teams making use of the various outdoor sports facilities. The current playing fields, running track and woodland trails remain.

The development is being delivered in partnership with Sport England who have contributed £2.4 million of the funding. Work started in March, but by September, ISG, the lead contractor for the delivering the facility, filed for administration after attempts to secure a rescue deal had failed.

In November, Hyndburn Council and its development partner Alliance Leisure took back control of the site and the project, which was due to be completed and opened in spring 2025.

Now the authority’s deputy leader Cllr Noordad Aziz has issued and update on the scheme. He said: “Hyndburn Council and Alliance Leisure have been working diligently with a new contractor to recommence work on the Wilson Project. The council has reviewed the amount already spent on the project and the total available resources. Encouragingly, there is hope that the project can be completed without requiring additional council funding.

“The council’s officers are now preparing a detailed report on these proposals, which will be available in the coming week. This report will outline the next steps required to ensure the project’s re-commencement. We remain committed to delivering the Wilson project in a way that has no further financial impact on the council. Our focus is on securing the best value for residents, and I am optimistic that we can complete this project without needing additional council funding and hopefully work will recommence on the site imminently.”

Plans for the controversial leisure centre involved demolishing an existing clubhouse and replacing it with a new sports centre, with the steel framework for the sports complex completed in July. In total, there were 114 objections to the application when it was first mooted.