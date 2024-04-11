Sainsbury's supermarket in Preston to get a Timpson's dry cleaners, watch repair and key cutting service
A Preston supermarket looks set to get a new retail pod in its car park.
Bosses at Sainsbury’s in Flintoff Way, Preston, have made an application to Preston Council for a Timpson’s concession, which will offer dry cleaning, key cutting, engraving, and watch repair services.
The 15 sqm retail pod - made up of a customer counter, waiting area with staff working behind the counter - would take up six of 473 car parking spaces, and it’s proposed that a new pedestrian crossing from the supermarket building would also be made.
A statement sent to Preston Council says: “The addition of a Timpson's concession pod at the foodstore will provide ancillary facilities for existing customers, enabling them to access dry cleaning, key cutting, engraving, and watch repair services whilst shopping at the store. Similar service concession facilities are well established in similar foodstores across the UK.”
It adds: “The loss of six spaces will have a negligible impact on the operation of the car park. The addition of the pedestrian crossing ensures the safety of customers who will need to access Timpson’s from the Sainsbury’s store and vice versa.”
Advertisement consent is also being sought for three facia signs and 10 wall signs associated with the concession. A final decision will be made by planning officers in coming weeks.
