Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new Sainsbury's supermarket has opened it's doors.

The new 45,000 sq ft shop is now available at Meols Cop Retail Park in Southport, centred around a state-of-the-art food hall that is designed to "help customers rediscover the joy of food".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also features digital signage and displays, Habitat and Tu Clothing ranges, an Argos store, and on the car park, a new ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging service, Smart Charge.

On Wednesday, MP for Southport Damien Moore joined colleagues and customers to cut the ribbon and unveil Sainsbury’s Southport Meols Cop to the community.

Sainsbury's, Meol Cop

Ash Metcalfe, Sainsbury’s Southport Meols Cop Store Manager said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed welcoming customers through the doors of our brand-new store today and we look forward to getting to know many of them in the months and years to come. This is a really proud moment for me and my team as we launch an amazing new supermarket that puts our commitment to providing good food for all of us into practice for the benefit of all our customers in and around Southport.”

Food waste programme