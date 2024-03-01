New 45,000 sq ft Sainsbury's supermarket opens in Southport - with a Costa Coffee and Argos
A new Sainsbury's supermarket has opened it's doors.
The new 45,000 sq ft shop is now available at Meols Cop Retail Park in Southport, centred around a state-of-the-art food hall that is designed to "help customers rediscover the joy of food".
It also features digital signage and displays, Habitat and Tu Clothing ranges, an Argos store, and on the car park, a new ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging service, Smart Charge.
On Wednesday, MP for Southport Damien Moore joined colleagues and customers to cut the ribbon and unveil Sainsbury’s Southport Meols Cop to the community.
Ash Metcalfe, Sainsbury’s Southport Meols Cop Store Manager said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed welcoming customers through the doors of our brand-new store today and we look forward to getting to know many of them in the months and years to come. This is a really proud moment for me and my team as we launch an amazing new supermarket that puts our commitment to providing good food for all of us into practice for the benefit of all our customers in and around Southport.”
Food waste programme
The store will be an active member of Sainsbury’s Nourish The Nation Programme including its food donation partnership with Neighbourly, which works to reduce the amount of food waste within its operations and redistribute surplus food to those who need it most. Through its relationship with Neighbourly, the store has already established a food donation partnership with the food bank Shoreline Church.